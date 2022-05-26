BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi as he takes 'long pauses' during interview | File Image

New Delhi: The BJP while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for taking long pauses while answering his views on violence and non-violence in Indian society.

In a video shared by The BJP, the Congress leader could be seen taking unusually long pauses when asked for his views on violence in India. The video soon went viral and BJP mocked the Congress leader.



Rahul Gandhi was asked, "How have you envisioned the compact between violence and non-violence in Indian society?"



He said, "Ah.... I think, a word that comes to mind is forgiveness... it's not precisely the most accurate, it's you realise..," at this moment the audience claps to break the silence and Rahul responds by saying, 'I am thinking.' The interviewer then remarked, 'I did not mean to stump you, I am sorry nobody asked you this before." To which Rahul said, "No, you didn't stump me. I am trying to go deeper into the answer."

Soon, the video went viral with netizens making fun of Rahul Gandhi's pauses. Even the BJP shared the video. The saffron party's IT cell chief shared the video with the caption, "Please do a scripted conversation with a journalist for max impact."



Wish friends in BJP could understand the pain of losing ur grandmother and father in gruesome terrorists attacks and summarise the dichotomy between violence & non-violence in one word -“forgiveness”.



Political differences apart, let’s not belittle Gandhian value of Non-violence https://t.co/98O2GYhzs3 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 25, 2022