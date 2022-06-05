BJP suspends Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

BJP's Nupur Sharma | ANI

BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

The central disciplinary committee of the BJP issued a notice to Nupur Sharma saying that her views are contrary to the party's position on various matters.

On the other hand, expelling Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media, the party said that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

Several FIRs have been filed against Sharma in Maharashtra, and violence erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after she passed remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The police have arrested a total of 29 people involved in the violence on Friday.

The BJP today said that it strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

The party also said that it does not promote such people or philosophy.

In a press statement, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said, "During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personality of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy."

"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," Singh said.

Police said Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who is also the national president of the Maulana Muhammad Jauhar Ali Fans Association, called for the market shutdown to protest the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV news debate.

Hashmi allegedly incited people, which led to stone-pelting and clashes between two groups. Over 39 people, including multiple police personnel, were injured due to this. He has been detained and is being interrogated.

Three FIRs have been filed against over 1,000 unknown persons for rioting and violence. The accused will be booked under the Gangster Act and their property will be confiscated.

