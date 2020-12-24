BJP slams Rajasthan govt over deteriorating law and order situation

Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday slammed the Rajasthan government over the deteriorating law and order situation and demanded a law similar to the one in Maharashtra for protection of journalists.

State BJP president Satish Poonia and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the lawlessness prevailing in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat wrote: “What is happening in Rajasthan?" He criticised the attack on journalist Girdhari Paliwal in Jaipur, the death of journalist Abhishek Soni, the attack on a BSF sub-inspector and his family by goons on the Jodhpur-Pipad highway.

“The worsening situation in the state is giving sleepless nights to people and the chief minister refuses to awaken from his sleep,” said Shekhawat.

Poonia said in two years of Congress rule, law and order in the state has collapsed. Condemning attacks on two media persons, one of whom died, Poonia said the attacks reflect the government’s apathy and insensitivity.

He called for a law for security of scribes on the lines of the act brought in by the government of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Poonia also demanded that the government provide financial help to journalists who get injured or die.

In a tweet, Poonia said “Journalists who are the guardians of democracy and corona warriors are not safe in the state.”