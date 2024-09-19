BJP Slams Congress Over Attack On DD Anchor Ashok Shrivastav After He Protests Misbehaviour With TV Reporter At Rahul Gandhi's USA Event

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Thursday slammed the Congress party after Ashok Shrivastav, an anchor at state-owned television channel DD News, was attacked by miscreants on Wednesday outside his office.

Suspecting the involvement of Congress workers behind the attack, Poonawala, in a post on X, criticised the grand old party, saying, "Congress’ Emergency Mindset? Just yesterday, senior journalist Ashok Shrivastav had protested against the misbehavior and attack on India Today journalist Rohit Sharma in America. The entire ecosystem of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' was infuriated."

Last night Ashok Shrivastav was… pic.twitter.com/Gv3sBjfSqE

Providing details about the incident, he further said, "Last night, Ashok Shrivastav was attacked. When he was leaving his office, his car was hit hard from behind."

"The culprit will not be spared, but an attack on the lives of those who speak for free speech and press freedom? This is an Emergency Mindset!" the BJP spokesperson added.

The alleged attack on the DD anchor has sparked outrage on social media, with many BJP leaders condemning the incident.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya responded to the incident, saying, "This is not a coincidence but an experiment. Just yesterday, DD News senior journalist Ashok Shrivastav protested against the misbehavior and attack on India Today journalist Rohit Sharma in the USA. This protest rattled the entire 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' ecosystem."

अमेरिका में सैम पित्रोदा की मौजूदगी में राहुल गांधी की एडवांस टीम ने इंडिया टुडे के पत्रकार पर तब हमला बोल दिया जब पत्रकार रोहित शर्मा ने बंगलादेश में हिंदुओं के उत्पीड़न पर सवाल पूछा। पत्रकार को तीन घंटे तक बंदी बनाकर रखा गया, उसका मोबाइल छीन लिया गया और इंटरव्यू डिलीट कर दिया… pic.twitter.com/R8TsWB74hS — Ashok Shrivastav (@AshokShrivasta6) September 18, 2024

The attack on the DD News anchor comes hours after he met Union Ministers and sought justice for India Today reporter Rohit Sharma, who was allegedly mishandled by Rahul Gandhi's team members in the U.S.

According to reports, on Wednesday, when Ashok Shrivastav was returning home from the office, his car was rammed by a speeding SUV.

Visuals of the crash have surfaced online, showing shattered glass on the road.

Ashok Shrivastav, along with a few other journalists, had staged a protest outside the Press Club, condemning the incident of misbehavior with the India Today reporter.