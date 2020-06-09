BJP slams Congress for shifting Gujarat MLAs to Rajasthan resort amid COVID-19 outbreak

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Purohit on Tuesday attacked Congress for allegedly shifting its Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Sirohi amid the coronavirus spread.

"Congress has lodged its MLAs in a hotel. The state government said that they are alert about COVID but they brought their 22 MLAs here. We have filed a complaint and action must be taken against them," said Purohit while speaking to media.