BJP should leave politics if they don’t get 200 seats: Prashant Kishor

Kolkata

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that the BJP leadership should leave their current posts if they fail to fulfill their claim of winning 200 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

Talking to FPJ, Kishor, the former JD (U) politician who runs the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), said that the BJP leadership should at least leave their current posts within the party or should leave politics if they do not win 200 seats.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Bengal said they will win 200 odd seats. If they don’t, they should have the courage to come on record and say that they will mark their exit from Indian politics. If not, so they should at least give up their posts within the party," mentioned Kishor adding that he will definitely leave Twitter, if his poll tactics go wrong for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Kishor, who made the entire poll campaigns for BJP in 2014 that led to their victory, also claimed that the saffron camp doesn’t have any popular face and is picking leaders from TMC. Without naming any BJP leaders, Kishor said that several BJP heavyweights who don't know much about their home turf cannot make their party win in West Bengal.

"Several BJP leaders don’t even know the ground level political scenario in West Bengal. Not just Bengal these leaders are also ignorant of political turnout even in their home turf for which they cannot do much for the BJP in Bengal," slammed the poll strategist. Political analysts say, ‘the BJP is taking mostly tainted leaders from the TMC that can be detrimental for the saffron camp in the polls'.