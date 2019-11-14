BJP Says 16 of 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs to Join Party

Bengaluru: A day after the Supreme Court permitted the disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs to contest the impending Karnataka bypolls on December 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released an official statement mentioning that 16 out of 17 disqualified MLAs in the state are all set to join the ruling BJP on Thursday, which excludes the name of Roshan Baig.

On Wednesday, sources shared that the BJP is open to the prospect of fielding all 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs for the upcoming by-polls in the state.