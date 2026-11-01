BJP Releases 'Thago Ka Mela' Poster Ahead Of INDIA Bloc's Ramlila Maidan Rally | IANS

New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the BJP's Delhi unit released a controversial poster titled 'Thago Ka Mela' (Fair of Thugs), targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders.

Designed in the style of a film poster, the graphic features Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and other INDIA bloc leaders.

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The poster describes the objective of the purported 'mela' as spreading rumours and creating anarchy in the country at the behest of anti-national forces to protect their political ground.

"Directed by Rahul Gandhi and produced by Akhilesh Yadav," reads another line on the poster, taking a swipe at the opposition leaders.

Sharing the poster on X, the BJP's Delhi unit said: "Today, at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, it's going to be held again - 'The Fair of Thugs'."

It further alleged that the objective was "to spread rumours and anarchy in the country at the behest of anti-national forces in order to save their political ground".

INDIA Bloc Prepares To Hold Major Protest

The poster comes as the INDIA bloc prepares to hold a major protest gathering at Ramlila Maidan against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The opposition alliance is set to organise a large-scale 'Chalo Dilli' march, culminating at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The protest is aimed at highlighting alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), opposing the SIR exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc expects a major show of strength, with opposition leaders, party workers and student groups likely to participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have stepped up security arrangements across the national capital ahead of the march. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force across Delhi districts, and gatherings have been prohibited at key locations, including Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office.

According to the security arrangements, leaders will be allowed to reach designated venues in their personal vehicles. Police and paramilitary personnel are also set to be deployed at Ramlila Maidan, with security tightened ahead of the opposition gathering.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)