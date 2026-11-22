BJP Plans ₹20,000 Cash Assistance For Women In 3.64 Crore BPL Families Ahead Of UP Polls | File Pic

Lucknow: The BJP is preparing to reach out to women voters in Uttar Pradesh through a cash assistance scheme, drawing on the experience of similar initiatives in several BJP-ruled states ahead of elections.

Under the proposed plan, one woman from each of the 3.64 crore Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state will receive financial assistance of Rs 20,000 in two instalments of Rs 10,000 each. The party is looking to roll out the scheme before the announcement of the Assembly election schedule.

According to official sources, the government is working towards disbursing the first instalment in December. The process of verifying Jan Dhan bank accounts of eligible women is being carried out on a priority basis. Nearly 80 per cent of the verification work has reportedly been completed.

Sources said several models were considered to provide financial assistance to women to help them start small businesses or become self-reliant by joining self-help groups. However, the proposal to provide Rs 20,000 in two instalments to one woman from each BPL family has emerged as the preferred option.

The proposed scheme comes against the backdrop of the BJP's electoral experience in other states, where cash assistance programmes targeting women were made a key part of the party's outreach ahead of Assembly elections.

In Maharashtra, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched ahead of the Assembly elections, became a major component of the NDA's campaign after the alliance's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Similarly, the BJP government in Haryana introduced the Lado Lakshmi scheme, while Bihar rolled out the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme. In Assam, the Orunodoi scheme has also been used to provide financial assistance to women.

The BJP is now looking to adapt this model in Uttar Pradesh, where women beneficiaries of the proposed scheme could become an important focus of its outreach ahead of the next Assembly elections.

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