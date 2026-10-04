BJP Nominates Actor Koel Mallick For Rajya Sabha Seat | Instagram

Kolkata: Months after resigning from the post of Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now nominates actor Koel Mallick for Rajya Sabha MP.

Koel took oath as a MP of Rajya Sabha from TMC on April 6 but resigned from the post on July 16 after TMC lost the Assembly election in May.

The last date for filing nominations is October 6 and the election will take place on October 16. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 9.

Koel Mallick, also known as Rukmini Mallick, is one of the well-known faces of Bengali cinema and is the daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick.

Mamata Banerjee faction TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh slammed Koel Mallick for her ‘flip’.

“When Didi was the Chief Minister, everybody TMC and now when BJP is in power they are leaning towards the saffron camp. It was Mamata Banerjee who brought not just both father and daughter into politics but had given fair chances to people from all walks of life,” said Ghosh.

Three TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik had also resigned from their post of Rajya MPs from TMC and then defected to the BJP and again became MP of the Upper House from the saffron camp.