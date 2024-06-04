BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Calls PM Narendra Modi's Popularity 'Historic'

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya | Facebook

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said the popularity that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned is 'historic' by global standards.

Surya, who sought reelection from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency, also criticised the 'mindless appeasement' by opposition parties.

Tejasvi Surya On PM Narendra Modi

"It is a historic day for the country in many respects. Perhaps there is no parallel in the world in any democratic country where a democratically elected leader of the nation has been consecutively elected for the third time and with an equal or bigger manner than the preceding two times," Surya, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president, said. "In that sense the kind of popularity Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned is truly historic even by global standards," he added.

According to him, the Lok Sabha election in 2014 and 2019 marked the watershed moment in India's politics because people chose a stable and decisive government after almost 30 years and primarily on the basis of narrative that was centred around development and progressive vision for a fastest pace development in India.

"The opposition promised everything under the sun from free electricity, free bus (services), free stipend, so much so that whatever they promised is higher than the budget of the nation. Any lesser electorate would have fallen prey to such mindless appeasement," added the 33-year-old BJP leader, who earlier on Tuesday offered special prayers at his residence.