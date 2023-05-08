 BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges party worker assaulted by former Congress corporator
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges party worker assaulted by former Congress corporator

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges party worker assaulted by former Congress corporator

In the images, Tejasvi Surya was spotted meeting the party worker at the healthcare and extending a hand of help and hope towards him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges party worker assaulted by former Congress corporator | Twitter: Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, a MP from Bengaluru, took to social media and claimed that on Sunday night some Congress party workers in the city's BTM layout brutally assaulted one of the BJP's activists.

Taking note of the incident, the victim was later admitted to the hospital and images of the man were shared online by the politician.

"Harinath has clearly mentioned that he was assaulted by ex Corporator Manjunath Reddy, " Tejasvi tweeted quoting the injured party worker. The MP pointed out that this isn't the initial time that Harinath was attacked. He said that a similar attempt took place two years ago as well.

In the images, Tejasvi Surya was spotted meeting the party worker at the healthcare and extending a hand of help and hope towards him.

Check tweet below

In an update in this regard, it was noted that the police officials took charge of the case and assured of arresting the concerned culprits.

"DCP South East came to Madiwala Police Station. He assured that suspects will be arrested before 7.30 AM," the BJP MP said while saying, "I trust our system and hope the arrests will be made."

Read Also
Rise and rise of Tejasvi Surya: Nadda appoints Bengaluru South MP as BJP youth wing president
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges party worker assaulted by former Congress corporator

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges party worker assaulted by former Congress corporator

Kerala: 22, including children, killed in Malappuram tragedy; rescue operations underway

Kerala: 22, including children, killed in Malappuram tragedy; rescue operations underway

Kerala: At least 15 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Tanur coast in Malappuram

Kerala: At least 15 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Tanur coast in Malappuram

Karnataka Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi, says corruption, unemployment, and...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi, says corruption, unemployment, and...

Chhattisgarh: Liquor Mafia busted as ED arrests key suspects; IAS officer's name surfaces in...

Chhattisgarh: Liquor Mafia busted as ED arrests key suspects; IAS officer's name surfaces in...