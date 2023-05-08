BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges party worker assaulted by former Congress corporator | Twitter: Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, a MP from Bengaluru, took to social media and claimed that on Sunday night some Congress party workers in the city's BTM layout brutally assaulted one of the BJP's activists.

Taking note of the incident, the victim was later admitted to the hospital and images of the man were shared online by the politician.

"Harinath has clearly mentioned that he was assaulted by ex Corporator Manjunath Reddy, " Tejasvi tweeted quoting the injured party worker. The MP pointed out that this isn't the initial time that Harinath was attacked. He said that a similar attempt took place two years ago as well.

In the images, Tejasvi Surya was spotted meeting the party worker at the healthcare and extending a hand of help and hope towards him.

In an update in this regard, it was noted that the police officials took charge of the case and assured of arresting the concerned culprits.

"DCP South East came to Madiwala Police Station. He assured that suspects will be arrested before 7.30 AM," the BJP MP said while saying, "I trust our system and hope the arrests will be made."

