BJP MP Arjun Singh says will agitate if jute issue isn't solved by May 9

Kolkata: After meeting with the Textile secretary on Monday, BJP MP Arjun Singh claimed that if the problem of jute is not solved by May 9 then he will go for agitation after that.

“Union Textile secretary and the state government will hold a meeting over the jute issue and if a concrete solution is not met by then, I will go for agitation. I have said before that I don’t believe in lullabies,” said Singh.

It can be noted that BJP national president JP Nadda had called Singh to inquire about the outcome of the meeting with the Textile secretary.

Hours after meeting with the Union Textile Minister, the BJP MP said that he doesn’t believe in lollipops in politics.

“Whatever is decided in the meeting will have to be implemented soon or else bigger agitation will be conducted," said Singh on Sunday after meeting Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday late evening.

Singh last Friday had written a letter to four Chief Ministers including Mamata Banerjee to hold agitation in favour of the jute mills.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that no agitation is 'complete' without Mamata Banerjee and also that only Mamata can benefit people.

“Arjun Singh is trying to say that the BJP led central government cannot solve people's problems and in order to help people Mamata Banerjee is needed,” said Ghosh.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that Singh's comment and stand on jute mills has nothing to do with the party.

"Singh's stand on jute mills is his personal stand and there is no infighting or chaos within the party," added Majumdar.

TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar slammed the move claiming that Singh is called by PMO just to ‘retain’ their party members.

“The BJP is being washed away like a pack of cards. They are afraid of Arjun Singh rejoining TMC for which they hurriedly called him for a meeting,” said Majumdar.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:31 PM IST