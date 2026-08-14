BJP MP Ananta Maharaj Faces 6 FIRs Over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Remarks, Apologises | X - SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Six FIRs got lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananta Maharaj for his derogatory comment against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Notably, a total of five people got arrested in connection with derogatory remarks on Netaji.

Action over Netaji remarks

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that irrespective of party and posts, action will be taken against everyone who had demeaned one of the greatest freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“He is a senior citizen and has taken back his comments. Many comments have been withdrawn, almost 282. Ananta Maharaj was given the Banga Bibhushan award by the earlier government. We have taken it away from him,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, the MP on Friday had apologised for his comment against Netaji in a video statement.

“I am saying this by showing respect towards Netaji, that if anyone has been hurt by my unwarranted comments against Netaji then I am expressing my deepest regret for the same,” said Ananta Maharaj.

Also Watch:

Award withdrawal and BJP response

Incidentally, on Thursday West Bengal government also withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award which was given to Ananta Maharaj by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy stated that BJP cannot be blamed for this controversy.