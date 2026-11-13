BJP MLA's Nephew Flees After Fatal Ahmedabad Crash, Arrested 40 Hours Later

A 35-year-old man, identified as Raghavendra Kushwaha, the nephew of BJP MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha, was arrested on Friday for allegedly causing a fatal road accident while driving his Range Rover near Shilaj Circle in Ahmedabad. The crash, which took place early on November 11, claimed the life of a 35-year-old passenger and left the Rapido bike driver seriously injured.

The deceased, identified as Harshbhai Purbia, was travelling as a pillion passenger on a Rapido bike driven by Pradeep Dadwal when a speeding Range Rover rammed into their vehicle. Both victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Purbia later succumbed to his injuries.

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SUV occupants allegedly flee accident scene

According to police, Kushwaha, who is involved in the real estate business, was returning from a party in Gandhinagar's Kalol area with four friends when the accident occurred around 7 am. The occupants allegedly fled the spot immediately after the collision.

Ahmedabad Rural Police traced the SUV through CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and its registration number. The investigation subsequently established Kushwaha's alleged involvement in the crash. He was arrested by Bopal Police more than 40 hours after the accident, and the vehicle was seized.

Ahmedabad Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Neelam Goswami said forensic analysis and an inspection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) were underway. She added that a medical examination had been conducted on the accused.

Police examine intoxication allegations

According to the preliminary investigation, police have found no evidence suggesting that Kushwaha was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the accident. The accused has also denied consuming alcohol and claimed that he fled the scene out of fear.

The arrest comes amid allegations that the police initially attempted to shield the accused by not conducting an immediate medical examination and granting him bail at the police station. The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional legal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) would be invoked if further evidence emerges.