BJP MLAs daughter, husband kidnapped outside Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: In a sensational turn of events, the couple from Bareilly, who have been making headlines since last week claiming to be under threat from a BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage, was on Monday kidnapped at gunpoint by armed men from outside the Allahabad High Court, where they had gone to seek protection.

The incident took place at 8.30 a.m., hours before the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra's daughter Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar was to be taken up in the court. According to eye-witnesses, the young couple was seen waiting outside the court gate number 3, early in the day when a black SUV came and pulled in the couple at gunpoint. The SUV bore the registration number UP80 which belongs to Agra district. Sources said that 'Chairman' was written on the rear of the vehicle.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and checking of vehicles have begun. The kidnapping came on the same day when one of their friend's, who helped them in eloping was arrested in connection with a case in 2018. This friend is also said to be a close aide of the BJP MLA father. The controversy over Sakshi's marriage to Ajitesh on July 4 at the famous Ram Janki temple here had taken a new turn on July 12, after the priest of the temple denied solemnizing the marriage.

The Allahabad High Court had fixed Monday for hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had gone into hiding, fearing threat to their lives form the Misra and his henchmen. In fact, Harish Kumar, father of Ajitesh Kumar, had said that he had no knowledge of the whereabouts of the couple and that he and his family have also left Bareilly, fearing threat to their lives.

Special Superintendent of Police Bareilly Muniraj said that he did not know the location of the couple but if they informed him about their whereabouts, he would provide security to them. BJP MLA Rajesh Misra on Thursday said that his daughter was an adult and free to take her own decisions. He denied having threatened her with dire consequences. He said he was concerned about the age difference between the husband and wife and also the boy not having any proper employment. The BJP, meanwhile, chose to remain tight-lipped on the raging controversy.