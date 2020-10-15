BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Babloo suffers heart attack; hospitalised

Neeraj Kumar Babloo, sitting MLA of BJP from Chhatapur in Supaul district suffered a massive heart attack during electioneering and was rushed to Patna on Thursday. He has been admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna.
His wife is also an MLC in Lok Janshakti Party.
Babloo is the cousin of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been active in Rajput's death case probe and also raised the question regarding the late actor's death in the Assembly.
According to his family sources, Babloo was campaigning in his constituency, 250 km away from his home and that is when he felt chest pain. Later, local doctors referred him to Patna hospital as he had suffered a heart attack.
Kotwali police, meanwhile, filed an FIR against 50 people believed to be supporters of a national party for distributing free t-shirts and masks with SSR photos in the slums of the state capital.
Police said they had distributed t-shirts, caps and masks with SSR photos to 500 people in the slums on Hardinge Road near Haj Bhawan, Boring Road, and later at Kargil Chauk. They were heard shouting slogans like Justice for SSR.
Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Polls in Chatapur will be conducted in third phase.
