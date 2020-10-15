BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Babloo suffers heart attack; hospitalised

Neeraj Kumar Babloo, sitting MLA of BJP from Chhatapur in Supaul district suffered a massive heart attack during electioneering and was rushed to Patna on Thursday. He has been admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna.

His wife is also an MLC in Lok Janshakti Party.

Babloo is the cousin of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been active in Rajput's death case probe and also raised the question regarding the late actor's death in the Assembly.



According to his family sources, Babloo was campaigning in his constituency, 250 km away from his home and that is when he felt chest pain. Later, local doctors referred him to Patna hospital as he had suffered a heart attack.