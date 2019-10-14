BJP manifesto 'more realistic'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a ‘more realistic’ poll manifesto for the upcoming Haryana election with plethora of promises for everyone.

The party promised new AIIMS, medical college in every district, doubling of farmers' income by 2022, new start-up ecosystem for youth, and water and seeds for every farm.

The manifesto, titled 'Mhare Sapno ka Haaryana' (Haryana of my dreams), was released by CM Manoharlal Khattar, BJP National Working President JP Nadda and other prominent party leaders from Haryana.

In its poll manifesto, the party has given more focus on farmers. Water and seeds to every farm, subsidies directly to farmers' bank account, soil testing labs, quality monitoring of vegetables at every market, polyclinics for animals in every districts, doubling of farmers' income by 2022, MSP for every crop and others promises have been made for the farmers' community.

For the youth, BJP promises to established a new 'Yuva Vikas & Rozgar' ministry, new start-up ecosystem which includes four new entrepreneurship centers, additional Rs 500 crore for skill development of youth.

To promote sports, new stadiums and playgrounds will be built, every district will have model career centres, loans without guarantees for educational purposes will be made available.

For public health, party promises to open a new AIIMS, medical college in every district, more than 2,000 wellness centres, increases in the numbers of Jan Aushadhi centres, a special programme to make Haryana malnutrition-free and TB-free state.

Along with these, the party has promised 'pink bus service' for safety of girls and women, pension for senior citizens to increase from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

It is now a challenge for BJP to retain as the party has never been in power in the state before and never been even among top three poll performers, before the last election.

