BJP leaders, Governor stalling new reservation bill: CM Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee members organised a “Jan Adhikar Maharally” at Science College Ground in Raipur on Tuesday and staged a demonstration over the deadlock over the new reservation bill.

The new reservation bill, which has been put on hold in the Governor's House, has a provision of 76% reservation, including quota for ST [32%], OBC [27%], SC ]13%], and the EWS category [4%] in Government jobs and admissions in educational institutions.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey questioned the provisions and asked the ground on which the reservation had been escalated. Until now, in absence of satisfactory answers, the impasse over the bill was on.

An infuriated Congress organised a maharally to support the bill and thousands of party workers from all districts took part in a mega procession held in Raipur on Tuesday.

Addressing the maharally, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the reservation impasse and alleged the BJP was trying to stall the reservation amendment bills. The Jan Adhikar Maharally was conducted to make people aware of the alleged BJP intervention in Governor's House and the alleged infringement of the constitutional rights in the State.

Mr Baghel termed the BJP as ‘anti-reservationist’. The Raj Bhavan has become a centre for politics. Despite the Governor's assurances, she refused to sign the bill, Mr Baghel alleged.

Reservation is being given as per the caste population, the BJP and the Governor were creating hurdles in the due course, alleged Kumari Selja, new Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge.

State Congress President Mohan Markam said the reservation amendment bills were stuck in the Raj Bhavan. The BJP followed the divide and rule policy, he alleged.