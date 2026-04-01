BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Meets With Accident Near Dhaula Kuan While Travelling To Delhi; Escapes Unhurt |

New Delhi: In a late-night incident on Tuesday, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga met with a car accident on the highway while travelling toward the national capital. The leader confirmed the news through a social media post, stating that he escaped the collision without any injuries.

Met with an accident tonight on the highway, just 1 km before Dhaula Kuan while heading to Hanuman Mandir,CP. An orange Mahindra BE6 (UP number) hit my car from behind.



The hit was quite strong, but the damage is much less than what it could have been.

By Hanuman ji’s blessings,… pic.twitter.com/g17pmkuwW4 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 31, 2026

Details Of The Collision

The accident occurred just one kilometre before reaching Dhaula Kuan. According to Bagga, he was heading toward the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place (CP) when his vehicle was struck from behind. The leader identified the other vehicle involved as an orange Mahindra BE6, a high-performance electric SUV recently launched in the Indian market, bearing a Uttar Pradesh (UP) registration plate.

The impact of the hit was described as 'quite strong,' jolting the vehicle. Images shared by Bagga show noticeable scuff marks and damage to the front side panel and wheel arch of his black SUV. Despite the force of the collision, the structural integrity of the vehicle appeared to prevent more severe damage to the cabin.

'Completely Safe': Bagga Informs In Social Media Post

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure his followers, Bagga attributed his safety to divine intervention. "The hit was quite strong, but the damage is much less than what it could have been. By Hanuman ji’s blessings, I am completely safe," he wrote. He concluded his post with a plea to the public, requesting everyone to drive responsibly to ensure road safety.

Local authorities have yet to confirm if an official First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the driver of the UP-registered vehicle. No other injuries were reported from the scene.