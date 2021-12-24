BJP leader Subramanian Swamy hints at postponing 2022 UP Assembly polls, here's what he said

Lucknow: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has hinted at the postponement of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, scheduled to be held in February. He even predicted that the Modi government could impose the President’s Rule in the state.



According to Subramanian Swamy, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 can be postponed till September next year.

In a tweet on Friday, Swamy wrote, “Don’t be surprised by a Lockdown for Omicron and postponement of UP elections to September under President Rule in UP. What could not directly be done earlier this year can be then done indirectly early next year".

Swamy’s prediction comes amidst an Allahabad High Court judge asking Narendra Modi to consider stopping the next year’s elections.



The Allahabad High Court on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the upcoming elections amid Omicron threat, saying 'jaan hai to jahaan hai (while there's life, there is hope)', reported Live Law.

The single-judge bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav also urged to immediately ban politcal parties from organising rallies and meetings "to save the public from the third wave of COVID-19".

"Election rallies of political parties should be banned to save the public from the third wave of Corona in the assembly elections to be held in UP. They should be asked to campaign through TV and newspapers. ECI should take strict steps to stop the election meetings and rallies of the parties. Also consider postponing the election, because only if there is life, the world is meaningful," the Court said.

Reportedly, the Court mentioned the devastation caused by second wave of COVID-19 particularly during Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls and West Bengal Assembly elections, saying it had infected a lot of people and led to a lot of casualties.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:41 PM IST