BJP leader questions government over status of Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi / Jammu: A former legislator and BJP leader has questioned the Centre over the ambiguity about the status of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the recent amendment in a law related to jobs in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Surinder Ambardar, former member of legislative council in J&K assembly has sent a memorandum to the Lt Governor of the UT, GC Murmu, pointing out the limitations of the amendment in The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act 2020.

As per the amendment, ‘migrants’ are entitled to privileges as domicile in government jobs in the UT of J&K. However, ‘migrant’ has been defined as one who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the UT of J&K. Ambardar has said the definition leaves out thousands of displaced Kashmiri Pandits who are registered in other parts of India and not in J&K.