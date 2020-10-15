BJP leader open fires in front of cops, AAP labels it Yogi's Gangs of Wasseypur

A man was shot dead on Thursday in front of local administrative officials over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in the Reoti area of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as one Jaiprakash Pal, while a video clip of the incident which has gone viral now shows a BJP leader, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, beating a hasty retreat after chaos ensued following the firing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered suspension of officials present on the spot at the time of the incident.

Jaiprakash alias Gama (46) was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh when the sub-divisional magistrate decided not go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

The opposition parties wasted no time in capitalising on the situation, with opponent leaders condemning the rule of lawlessness in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party posted from its official handle on Twitter, "Those in power are openly challenging the law and order. A horrific incident that has defied law and order in Ballia has come to light where a BJP leader shot and killed a young man Jai Prakash Pal in front of SDM and CO. The BJP leader also escaped after being shot in front of the police."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took it one step further and called it "Gangs of Wasseypur ft. Yogi Sarkar"

"BJP leader Dhirendra Singh fired a volley of bullets in front of SDM and CO to quash the quarrel. The person who he was arguing with was killed in front of everyone," wrote the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on its Twitter handle.