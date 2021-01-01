BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, 49, blessed with a baby girl, see pic

The Bhojpuri star told Bollywood Hungama, “I wanted a sister for my daughter Rhiti. And my wish has been granted. It’s been a while since I got to play Daddy. I cannot contain my excitement.”

Manoj's eldest daughter Rhiti is from his first marriage with ex-wife Rani. They divorced in 2012. He later married Surbhi.

“Let’s see if my little baby girl also has musical tendencies,” he added.

Be it his songs or his political moves -- BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has repeatedly made headlines over the years.

In recent times, he had been the face of the Delhi BJP leading them through protests, election defeat at the hands of the AAP, and many other milestones.

He is known affectionately as Rinkya Ke Papa, and one does not have to look far to realise why. You see, before becoming the face of the BJP in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari had been a musical sensation. And 'Rinkiya ke Papa' is one of his most popular songs.

Tiwari was also a part of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in season 4. The "Baap pe mat jaana" fight between Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari is one of the biggest hits in the history of Bigg Boss. The two got into an altercation after Bhojpuri singer and actor Manoj wanted some eggs for breakfast, which led to chain reaction.

Meanwhile, as Tiwari welcomed his baby girl, Bindra, alongwith filmmaker Manish Sharma and Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel Umrao among others, extended congratulatory messages on social media.