BJP launches week-long 'seva saptah' to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 13 said that it would it will observe a 'Seva Saptah' (service week) from September 14 to 20 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

During the week, a plethora of social initiatives has been planned across the nation by the saffron party's cadres. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh told India Today, "If there is anybody who can solve problems faced by the poor people in the country, it is Narendra Modi. Therefore, on September 17, which is Narendra Modi's birthday, the BJP has decided to celebrate Sept 14-20 as 'seva saptah'."

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday kicked off the party's "seva saptah" (service week) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.