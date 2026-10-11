BJP Launches Unique Drop Box System For Kolkata Civic Polls, Invites Resumes For 209 Seats | Representative Image

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) starts its unique ‘drop box’ system to select candidates of upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP and MoS and also civic election in-charge Sukanta Majumdar said that the drop box will be kept at party old headquarters at 6, Muralidhar Sen Lane and people from all walks of life especially the youths can drop their resumes to become BJP’s candidate.

“Any interested individuals with a clean image can submit their resumes directly into these boxes. We are appealing to the youth to come forward to serve the people. We want to make a transparent KMC and there will be no place for promoters and developers. The youth should be the driving forces and now it’s time for those who just get engaged in words to step on the field and work for the city,” said Majumdar.

Notably, after delimitation the ward count of KMC has gone up to 209 from 144.

Asked whether NCPI MPs will be part of the saffron camp in the civic elections, to which Majumdar said that BJP under the symbol of ‘Lotus’ will contest in all 209 seats.

“An SOP has been set up and we will finalise it after discussions with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the other state leaderships. Our party state president has made it very clear that BJP will contest alone. Kolkata is an emotion, the Left Front had converted it into a ‘dead city’ and Trinamool Congress (TMC) knew only corruption. In the last five months BJP has taken few significant steps in order to rebuild Bengal,” further mentioned the BJP Balurghat MP.