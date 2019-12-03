BJP IT Cell chief says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw funds 'anti-Modi govt propaganda'

On a TV debate, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya made an accusation at the Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, saying that her company funds the Independent Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) which allegedly runs anti-Modi government propaganda.
“There is a fund called IPSMF to which her company is one of the biggest donors. They routinely fund a lot of vicious new-age media which runs an anti-government propaganda. No one has ever made any point about it,” he said on the debate.
Immediately reacting to his accusation, Shaw denied the allegations. “It is absolutely lies that my company sponsors or promotes any print media. My company does not do that. I do not do it personally, I’m sorry.”
However, a quick look at the Independent Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) website mentions her name as one of the donors.
BJP's overseas head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted that Kiran Mazumdar Shaw must give an explanation on the donations to IPSMF. To which Shaw responded saying, "I don’t need to explain anything to you."
Earlier on Monday Shaw supported Rahul Bajaj who had stated that India Inc was afraid of criticising the Narendra Modi government.
Shaw, who had earlier said the government treated India Inc as "pariahs" and doesn't want to hear any criticism of the economy, was responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman remarks that spreading one's own impression "can hurt national interest" in relation to the statement made by Bajaj on Saturday.
"Madam we are neither anti national nor anti government. We want you to succeed big time as fastest growing economy n rise to the top of the global league of economies. I am a proud apolitical National n only want the Govt to promote good policies including at State level," Shaw tweeted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
(With inputs from PTI)
