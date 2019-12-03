BJP IT Cell chief says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw funds 'anti-Modi govt propaganda'

On a TV debate, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya made an accusation at the Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, saying that her company funds the Independent Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) which allegedly runs anti-Modi government propaganda.

“There is a fund called IPSMF to which her company is one of the biggest donors. They routinely fund a lot of vicious new-age media which runs an anti-government propaganda. No one has ever made any point about it,” he said on the debate.

Immediately reacting to his accusation, Shaw denied the allegations. “It is absolutely lies that my company sponsors or promotes any print media. My company does not do that. I do not do it personally, I’m sorry.”