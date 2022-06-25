'BJP is supporting rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra, I won't get involved': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the BJP is supporting the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra so he won't get involved in the matter. Shiv Sena rebel leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde with 38 MLAs is stationed at a hotel in Guwahati.

Sarma said, "We have 200 hotels in Guwahati and all have guests. Would we remove guests stating the flood situation?"

"Our job is to provide security, comfort stay to anyone who's come from outside," the Assam CM added.

"Tomorrow, even if Congress comes, I will extend the same welcome, " he said adding that he is grateful that Shiv Sena came and that is the reason Assam's flood was highlighted.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde faction today named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. Former Minister of State for Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told said that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs formed a new group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

The decision comes at a time when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was holding the executive meeting of Shiv Sena.

There have been reports of Shiv Sainiks allegedly ransacking the offices of rebel legislators. Shiv Sena workers ransacked the office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune on Saturday. Sawant is one of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

Pune Police issued an alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at offices related to Shiv Sena leaders in the city.

Mumbai Police also issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city. It has been directed that officer-level Police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde today wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alleged 'malicious' withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs camping with him in a Guwahati hotel.

In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Shinde claimed that the security provided to the MLAs at their residence as well as to their family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge.

However, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil refuted Shinde's claim of withdrawal of security.