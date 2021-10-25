'BJP is a virus and only vaccine is Mamata Banerjee against it': TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ national secretary Abhishek Banerjee while campaigning for bypoll in Dinhata compared Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Covid and claimed that the only vaccine for BJP is TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“Until and unless more power is given to Mamata Banerjee, the BJP virus won’t be killed. Not just in Dinhata, people know that the TMC Supremo is the candidate of the entire four seats scheduled for by-polls on October 30,” said Abhishek.

Slamming the BJP leader Nisith Pramanik who had won the Dinhata Assembly poll, Abhishek said that despite getting votes from people he had ‘insulted’ it by leaving the post.

“By quitting the MLA post he has insulted the people's vote. Even after being a part of the union ministry, he did not come to see the condition of people who voted for him. He can be in power but doesn’t care for people. Not just him, no BJP leaders are ever seen helping people,” claimed the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.

Taking further potshots at the BJP led Tripura government, Abhishek said that just to restrict him, the BJP government had imposed CrPc 144 in Tripura.

“In the next one month, TMC will enter five more states after Tripura and Goa. The Goa Assembly polls are scheduled in February and TMC will win all the 40 constituencies of Goa and it is my challenge,” further mentioned Abhishek.

Stating that BJP gives ‘assurance’ but TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee ‘implements’ the schemes, Abhishek mentioned that all the promises done in the election manifesto by TMC have been implemented, but BJP didn’t implement any schemes, even those promised during the 2014 general elections.

