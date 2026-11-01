BJP Holds Counter-Protests Against INDIA Bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' Rally; Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi |VIDEO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding counter-protests in several parts of the country on Sunday, against the Congress-led INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The BJP's demonstrations are being held under the slogan 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy), with senior party leaders launching a sharp attack on the Opposition over its demands for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of pursuing a politics of obstruction, negativity and disruption. He warned that the Opposition's approach would keep it away from power for another five years.

In Delhi, a BJP protest march was organised from the Hari Nagar area towards Tilak Nagar Metro Station in West Delhi. Led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the march was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and members of Sikh organisations.

The BJP has positioned the demonstration as a protest against the INDIA bloc's decision to hold its rally on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Party leaders have accused Congress of hurting Sikh sentiments by organising the gathering on the date.

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi, Warns INDIA Bloc Of Another Five Years In Opposition

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition alliance over the rally at Ramlila Maidan, Shah accused them of relying on obstruction, negativity and political disruption instead of constructive politics.

"Lying, spreading chaos, propagating negativity, obstructing the functioning of Parliament, and taking parliamentary issues to the streets to create a ruckus if this has been your nature, then get ready to spend another five years in the opposition," Shah said.

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He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministerial ambitions, referring to Sonia Gandhi's unfulfilled political dream of seeing her son become Prime Minister.

"For fifteen years effectively spanning three elections he has been losing. Sonia-ji’s dream of seeing her son become Prime Minister remains unfulfilled. She has come up with a new approach: holding a 'mock parliament'. I would like to tell Rahul-ji: if you want to be Prime Minister, then just stay in a 'mock parliament' for the rest of your life because your turn is never going to come," Shah said.

Shah's remarks came as Opposition parties staged their rally demanding action over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged deletions of voters' names.

BJP Criticises Congress Over 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Anniversary

The BJP has accused Congress of being insensitive to the sentiments of the Sikh community by scheduling its 'Chalo Dilli' rally on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and claimed thousands of lives.

The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the 1984 violence. Shah had also criticised the timing of the Opposition rally, accusing Rahul Gandhi of rubbing salt into the wounds of the victims and their families.

Senior BJP leader JP Nadda termed the INDIA bloc gathering a "foolish and designed drama", alleging that it was part of a calculated conspiracy to create disorder and undermine democracy.

Nadda also claimed that the rally would affect shopkeepers and traders in Delhi during the festive season and accused the Opposition of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy.

Nitin Nabin Leads BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Haryana

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin led a parallel 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Rohtak, Haryana, as part of the party's wider campaign against the Opposition's allegations over the SIR exercise.

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The BJP has described the campaign as an effort to counter what it calls the Opposition's misinformation, propaganda and attempts to create political instability.

The march in Rohtak is among the party's parallel demonstrations being organised on Sunday to challenge the INDIA bloc's campaign against the Election Commission.

BJP Holds Similar Protest In Mumbai

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have also organised a 'Lokshahi Bachao, Anarajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Mumbai.

BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan led the mobilisation, accusing the Opposition of spreading misleading narratives about constitutional institutions, including the judiciary and Parliament. Chavan said the Opposition was attempting to create confusion among the public despite what he described as development-oriented governance under the Narendra Modi government.

INDIA Bloc Rally Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR

The BJP's counter-mobilisation comes as the INDIA bloc holds its 'Chalo Dilli' or 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of facilitating large-scale deletions of voters' names through the SIR exercise, describing the alleged irregularities as 'vote chori'.

The Congress-led alliance has questioned the Election Commission's handling of the revision exercise and maintained that its protest is aimed at protecting democratic institutions and electoral rights.

The rival political mobilisations have brought the BJP and the INDIA bloc face-to-face over two competing issues: the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities and the BJP's accusations of political disruption and insensitivity towards the Sikh community