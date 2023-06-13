'BJP Govt's Secrets Exposed On World Stage': Oppn Corners Centre Over Jack Dorsey's Twitter Claims On Farmers' Protest

Screenshot from the Jack Dorsey interview. | Twitter

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's allegations that the Indian government warned the micro-blogging site with raids and warned that its offices will be raided and closed down if it didn't comply with the government's instructions on accounts related to farmers' protest has started a political slugfest with the Congress and opposition parties hitting out at Centre. Even as the government called Dorsey's claims as "outright lies" and hit out at the former Twitter CEO for his remarks, the Opposition is in no mood to spare the government over former Twitter CEO's claims.

Rajya Saha Member of Parliament (MP) and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted Jack Dorsey's clip and asked if the Modi govt will answer on the claims.

National President of Indian Youth Congress, BV Srinivas, was among the first to tweet over Jack Dorsey's claims.

"Here’s a new task for today. EXPOSED. Modi and his boys were not only intimidating farmers during the protests, see what else they did!," tweeted TMC leader Derek'O Brien.

"The world's largest democracy is witnessing the biggest dictatorship," said RJD in its tweet.

"The BJP government's secrets are being exposed on the world stage!" tweeted the Samajwadi Party.

However, the government hit back at Dorsey for his claims. "What he has said is an outright lie. Twitter is a company that believed that it was not necessary for it to comply with Indian laws. Govt of India has been very clear from the beginning that all companies that operate in India have to comply with Indian laws," said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.