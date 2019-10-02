BJP faces rebels in Haryana against sports star Babita Phogat

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party is facing a serious revolt in Haryana on dropping many sitting MLAs in the Assembly elections due on October 21, with eight turning rebels by announcing their candidature against the official party candidates while a dozen others have publicly expressed their ire over "betrayal" by the party.

Fielding sports personalities has also backfired as Somvir Sangwan announced to seek election from Dadri against Babita Phogat (29), female wrestler won won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018, while Swami Sandeep Onkar declared to file papers against former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh from Pehowa.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has swung into a damage-control mode, assuring the sulking leaders to keep in mind their interests after the polls. "We will ensure their maan-samman (honour) after the elections," he said.

Those who threatened to take on the BJP candidates as independent candidates include Gokul Setia from Sirsa, sitting MLA Dinesh Kaushik, who only recently joined the BJP, from Pundri, BSP MLA Tek Chand Sharma who also only recently joined the BJP, and Sanjay Singh from Assandh against party nominee Bakhshish Singh Virk. Local leader Rajinder Deshujoda declared his candidature from Kallianwali against the BJP ticket given to Akali Dal ML Balkaur Singh.