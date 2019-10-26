BJP deal with Dushyant Chautala in Haryana

Chandigarh: The BJP, which needs crutches to form a government in Haryana, has struck a deal with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party.

As a part of this deal, the BJP will give the deputy chief minister’s post to Dushyant as well as two Cabinet and one Minister of State’s berth.

The two political parties are expected to stake claim to form the government on Saturday and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief minister -- for the second consecutive term.

The BJP leadership’s decision to concede the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in Haryana could also impact the dynamics of power sharing with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, sources said.

The BJP has further agreed to a minimum common agenda under which there will be 75% job reservation for youth in Haryana, free treatment for cancer and chronic patients, old-age pension, a scheme for women empowerment and another for 25 lakh Jat voters in Delhi, ahead of elections.

Amit Shah made a formal announcement on the alliance, which he did not wish to defer post-Diwali, in view of the fluid situation in the state. Digvijay Chautala, brother of Dushyant Chautala, is likely to get a Rajya Sabha seat.

Earlier in the day, Dushyant, who had emerged as kingmaker with 10 seats, gave an indication that he is a pragmatic politician and will support any party which respects their policies.

He further said that neither the BJP nor the Congress was an untouchable. For the BJP, this will be a tactical alliance as Dushyant Chautala’s party had fought a bitter campaign against the Khattar government on the Jat plank.

So, the reasons for doing business with the JJP have a lot to do with the caste dynamics in the state. For the BJP, it will be akin to healing the wounds of Jats who used this election as a "moochh ki ladai" (fight for honour).

Earlier in the day, Dushyant went to Tihar prison where his father Ajay Chautala is lodged. While the official version was that he wanted to seek Chautala senior's "blessings", many insist it was more in nature of a father-son consultation on whether to join the BJP government and risk antagonising the Jats. And, if at all, on what terms.

Five Independent MLAs, along with Khattar and BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, also met the party's working president, JP Nadda, at his residence on Friday. Assured of their support, the BJP has more than the requisite numbers to form a stable government.