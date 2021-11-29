BJP constitutes new core group in Chhattisgarh: All you need to know

Raipur: Chhattisgarh BJP has reconstituted its core group and published the list on Monday. It has made some changes in the core group including some new faces. Meanwhile, it has dropped a few old faces.

The leaders who got the berth in the core group are State President Vishnu Deo Sai, National Vice President Raman Singh, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, Ramvichar Netam, Saroj Pandey, Renuka Singh, Arun Sao, Punnelal Mohle, Brijmohan Agarwal, Pawan Sai, Gaurishankar Agarwal, Kedar Kashyap.

Leaders like Nitin Navin, BJP State In-charge D Purandeswari, Shiv Prakash are specially invitee members to the Core Group.

A press release issued by Chhattisgarh BJP said, a new change in the core group is made according to the instructions of BJP president JP Nadda.

Some big names which were dropped from the list were ex-Minister Ajay Chandrakar, Amar Agarwal Rajesh Munat, and district president Srichand Sundarani and others. Despite the party claiming that the core group was balanced and had provided representation to every section, the dropping of the names of these powerful leaders will definitely create some void, the political pundits claimed.

How strongly the party represents itself in the civic body elections will prove the relevance of the recent decision, the political analyst said.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:38 PM IST