BJP cannot lie in front of god: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says 'UP public will remove Yogi govt this time'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls said that the people of UP will will remove BJP govt this time.

The SP chief's remarks come on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugrated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has renovated and expanded the temple's premises here.

Yadav claimed that the expressways which were built are SP's expressways. "BJP can lie in front of us, but not in front of God," he said.

"We'll provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of farmers who lost their lives, once the SP govt is formed," Yadav promised.

"All of you know which govt initiated the projects which the CM inaugurated in Etawah; the inaugurated jail and animal safaris still haven't been started, cricket stadium is in ruins, electricity bills are high," the SP chief added. "They've discriminated against Etawah," he alleged.

Further taking a jibe at the BJP led government in UP he said, PM Modi and other BJP leaders should stay there for not only one, two or three months, people also spend their last moments in Banaras."

The former chief minister's comments come on the saffron pary's one-month long programs for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

Yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that that the acquisition of buildings for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor started during the SP government and crores of rupees were allocated for the project.

"Chronology of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Crores were allocated in the SP government. Acquisition of buildings for the corridor started in the SP government. Honorarium fixed for temple workers. 'PaidalJeevi' tell us that why the cleanliness drive of the Varuna river of the SP government was stopped and what happened to the metro?" Yadav tweeted.

Today, PM Modi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 06:26 PM IST