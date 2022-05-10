BJP Bengal leaders meet Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, demand compensation for families of post-poll violence victims

Kolkata: BJP Bengal leaders on Tuesday along with the family members of the deceased party cadres who were killed in the alleged post-poll violence over the last one year met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded justice.

Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is doing ‘partiality’ by offering money and jobs to those who were affected in Bogtui fire incident case, and that the families of those who died in post-poll violence are being ‘deprived’.

“Mamata Banerjee had given two lakh rupees to rebuild the house, five lakh to the family members to those who had died and also a job. But those who had died in post-poll violence, their families are being deprived. They should also get compensation and jobs,” said Adhikari.

The family members of the deceased BJP cadres were seen crying and begging in front of the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening. Governor Dhankhar took stock of the people who had died in the post-poll violence since May 2 last year from state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

Talking to the media, Governor Dhankhar urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rise above party politics.

“I sympathize with and assure these families that there is a lot of power in India’s Constitution. I will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and will intervene in related arrangements to help affected families. I have taken note of the information provided to me. CBI is probing the matter and I will also do the needful,” said Dhankhar.

Slamming both BJP and the Governor, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that BJP had made the Governor House their place of ‘meeting’.

“Governor House is a respectable place but BJP had made it a farce. At every instance they go to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. The BJP slammed TMC over the recent death of their party’s youth wing’s leader. After it boomeranged, they are trying to make another issue for which they have visited the Governor,” added Ghosh.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:03 PM IST