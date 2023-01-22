BJP always in poll mode, will win all Lok Sabha seats in UP: Yogi Adityanath in state party Meet

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing BJP state executive meeting. | BJP Uttar Pradesh

Pledging to work for a clean sweep and complete Mission 80 in Uttar Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) said that it always remains in election mode.

Woking on 'Mission 80' in state: Yogi

While addressing the state executive meeting of UP BJP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he is working on Mission 80 in the state. He said that after 500 years the construction of grand Ram Temple is going on in Ayodhya. Lambasting at opposition said that it always made adverse comment on Ram Janambhoomi and tried to create obstacles in the way of its liberation.

He said that BJP Government ahs been repeated in UP and got two third majority. The party also won in the by elections. All this was possible because BJP toils hard for the victory. Yogi said that BJP’s victory in the recently held Gujrat election was historic. He said that the slogan `Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai’ has become global now.

Every big investor of the world wants to come to UP, says CM Yogi

UP CM said that in the recently held by elections for Rampur and Azamgarh parliamentary seats, BJP emerged victorious and it was only due to the hard work of the party workers. Highlighting achievements of BJP Government in UP, he said that today every big investor of the world wants to come here. In the last five years 1.60 crores of youths got employment here. The state government has made One District One Product (ODOP) a brand in the world. The state government has made payment of Rs 1.90 lakh crores to the cane farmers.

Akhilesh would again taste defeat in LS Polls: BJP

Addressing the state executive, UP BJP president Bhupendra Choudhury said that one again Akhilesh Yadav would taste defeat in the coming LS polls. He said that BJP is always in the mood of work & poll. The responsibility of leaders and workers would be fixed for the coming elections in this state executive meeting. The party is ready to face the parliament and the local body election due in coming months. He said that BJP would win all the 80 parliamentary seats in UP in 2024. The state executive would prepare a roadmap for it. Besides it would also chalk out strategy about taking out the benefits of welfare schemes of union and state government to people.

