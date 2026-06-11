BJP Alleges Irregularities, ₹10,000 Crore Kickback In ₹39,000-Crore Bengaluru Garbage Clearance Tender | Video | X / @PCMohanMP

Bengaluru: Alleging large scale irregularities and huge kickback in awarding 35-year-long contract to Delhi based MSW Solution Limited (RAMK) for clearing and processing Bengaluru garbage, the opposition BJP in Karnataka has lodged complaints with Lokayukta and the Governor.

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BJP alleges kickbacks in contract award

Opposition leader R Ashok, who led a delegation of BJP leaders, alleged that the Congress party has received a kickback of ₹ 10,000 crore for awarding the contract by floating the tender without advertising and handing it over on the platter to the lone bidder.

In the complaints to the Lokayukta and the Governor, the BJP has urged to investigate into the details of the company that bagged the contract, the companies which had participated in the tender process, and their eligibility. Besides, the discrepancies that took place during the DPR stage as well as during acceptance of tenders should be investigated, the complaint stated.

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Details of tender and kickback claims

Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaints, Opposition Leader R Ashok said that the GBA contractors used to clear garbage so far in Bengaluru and the government has decided to award a tender involving ₹ 39,000 crore to the RAMKI company for a period of 30 years. Provisions have been made to extend this contract to five more years and ₹ 10,000 crore in this is the kickback, which will go to Congress high command, Ashok alleged.

Before floating the tender, the government had sought suggestions from the government-owned RITES company, but put its report to the dustbin. Then, the government took the suggestion from an unrecognised company and floated a tender again. Despite warning from the Finance Department against issuing long tender for a single company in two packages, which could become a financial burden for GBA in the long run, the government has decided to heed to the terms and conditions of the RAMKI company.

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Interestingly, the RAMKI company was blacklisted by BBMP itself in 2016. When the proposal was placed before the cabinet, at least 10 ministers had opposed it, but the government had gone ahead and passed the tender in the company's favour, Ashok added.

Chief Minister defends government action

Reacting sharply to R Ashok's allegations, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is presently in Delhi, said that the garbage clearance in Bengaluru itself is a big mafia and the opposition leader is speaking like a spokesperson of a mafia.

``The government has come out with a new system to break the mafia, which is holding Bengaluru city for ransom in the name of clearing and processing garbage. We will ensure that the Bengaluru garbage will be a thing of the past,'' Shivakumar added.