Bishnupur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Previous Results & Schedule

Bishnupur is a key parliamentary constituency, out of 42 in West Bengal is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.This constituency is a SC reserved constituency and has a literacy rate of 62.93 percent.

It has seven assembly segments spanning two districts: Bardhaman, which includes Khandaghosh constituency; and Bankura, which includes Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Kotulpur, Indas, and Sonamukhi assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured the Onda, Bishnupur, Kotulpur, Indas, and Sonamukhi assembly constituencies, whereas the Trinamool Congress secured the Barjora and Khandaghosh constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of SC and ST voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 6,02,168 and 58,431, which is around 37.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Competitors

The BJP has fielded Saumita Khan for a second consecutive time in this seat to contest against Sital Chandra Kaibarta from the CPI(M) and Sujata Mondal from the Trinamool Congress, among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive win from the seat this election.

Previous Result

In the 2019 general elections, with 78,047 marginal votes, Shyamlal Santra from the AITC was defeated by the BJP’s Saumitra Khan with 6,57,019 votes and 46.25 percent of the vote share.

In the 2014 elections, Saumitra Khan, who was running from the AITC this time, with 1,49,685 marginal votes, defeated the CPI(M)’s Susmita Bauri, securing 5,78,870 votes and 46.27 percent of the vote share.



In 2009, the CPI(M)’s Susmita Bauri, with 5,41,075 votes and 51.33 percent of the vote share, defeated the AITC’s Seuli Saha with 1,29,366 marginal votes.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.