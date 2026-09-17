Birthday Cake In Hand, Man Hit By SUV In Greater Noida; Driver Arrested After Life-Altering Injuries

Management Student Arrested After High-Speed Hit-and-Run at Greater Noida Chowk | Representational Image

A 32-year-old man sustained severe, life-altering injuries after a high-speed SUV rammed into him at Ek Murti Chowk in Greater Noida earlier this month.

According to a Times of India report, the hit-and-run incident, which occurred during the early hours of September 5, was captured on the rear-view camera of a nearby vehicle. Distressing footage shows the brutal impact flinging the victim high into the air before the driver sped off without stopping to render assistance.

Midnight birthday outing turns tragic





According to the complaint filed at the Bisrakh police station, the victim, Himanshu Rai, was celebrating his birthday with his wife after finishing his work shift. Rai had just collected a pre-ordered cake from a local bakery and was attempting to cross the road around 4:35 am when a fast-approaching white SUV struck him.

Rai alleged that the vehicle was travelling at a reckless speed of over 100 km/h and suggested the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol based on the vehicle's erratic movements.





Multiple fractures and hospitalisation





Bystanders in the vicinity immediately rushed to the victim's aid and transported him to a nearby hospital for emergency care.

Rai suffered extensive physical trauma, including severe fractures to both legs, his knees, a hand and his spine.





Police arrest management student, impound car



Following a prompt investigation using CCTV camera footage, police successfully traced the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as 24-year-old management student Priyanshu, on September 14.

The Tata Punch vehicle involved in the crash was also impounded. A formal case has been registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125(b) for endangering life or personal safety and 281 for rash and negligent driving.

Meanwhile, in a separate road rage incident on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, a woman biker was deliberately struck by a speeding car after being allegedly stalked and harassed.

Gurugram Police have arrested the driver, Kalyan Bainsla and invoked severe charges against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder.

