Birbhum violence: CM Mamata Banerjee urges Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar 'to refrain from making unwarranted statements'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow administration to conduct an impartial probe" regarding the Birbhum violence.

For the unversed, as many as eight people have been burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

Meanwhile, in her letter to the Governor, Banerjee said the state administration has taken immediate steps and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Senior Minister Firhad Hakim has been rushed to the place to oversee the situation, she added.

Slamming Dhankhar, the CM said it is "highly improper to make sweeping and uncalled for statement instead of paving the way for impartial investigation". "This is highly unfortunate and unbecoming of a person holding such a dignified constitutional post," she added. Banerjee further took a potshot at the Governor and said that he chooses to remain silent when "much more henious" incidents happen in BJP-ruled states.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, in a video, Dhankhar posted a video on Twitter and said he had sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary.

"Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:04 PM IST