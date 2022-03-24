Birbhum violence: 'Can't sleep, afraid to stay in Rampurhat', say locals

Rampurhat: Amidst tears and fear on their face, neighbours of deceased TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh claimed that they are really afraid to stay in that village and also that Sheikh was an immensely popular and helpful leader.

Akhtara Bibi, neighbour of Bhadu Seikh, says that she and her family had returned to their place at 10 pm when the incident happened.

“On returning we saw several houses were set on fire and we took shelter at a neighbour's place. We are really petrified to stay here and want to leave,” said Akhtara.

It can be noted that Bhadu was the TMC block president.

Jamira Bibi, another neighbour, claimed that Bhadu was a helpful person and had helped them in building her house. She also added that Bhadu was a very popular person and after they got to know about his death they went to the spot where he was murdered by a crude bomb.

Marfat Hussain, father of Bhadu Sheikh, said that two of his sons Bhadu and Bamun Sheikh died.

“I will urge justice from the Chief Minister. Peace should prevail and the accused must be punished under the law. I found it weird that people of the same party had torched the houses,” added Bhadu’s father.

Amina Bibi, whose father-in-law also died in the fire, claimed that more than anyone all of them are sad that Bhadu has been murdered as according to her the entire village ‘loved’ Bhadu.

Bhadu’s wife who was seen in front of her house claimed that she has full ‘faith’ in CM and would accept whatever punishment she will give to the culprits.

Meanwhile, SDPO Sayan Ahmed of Rampurhat, on Thursday was sent on compulsory waiting and IC Tridip Pramanick got suspended over the Birbhum massacre.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:42 PM IST