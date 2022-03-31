Birbhum killings: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar submits fact-finding committee report to Amit Shah

Kolkata: After BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Chief Whip Manoj Tigga met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him about the Rampurhat incident and the alleged violence in the Assembly.

State BJP president Sukanata Majumdar said that the Rampurhat fact-finding committee met Shah and demanded central intervention over the Rampurhat incident.

“The law and order has completely crashed in Bengal. We have asked for central intervention to meet justice over the Rampurhat incident. Shah has asked us to continue the fight against the TMC government and assured all help,” said Majumdar.

Majumdar also added that Tigga met Shah to inform him how TMC legislatures became violent in the closing budget session of the Assembly on March 28.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed Tigga and BJP, and said Tigga had diagnosed with bone fracture then how could he meet Shah to submit a report.

“In the name of fact-finding the BJP is trying to make the probe in Rampurhat case a biased one. If Tigga is really injured then how could he go and meet Shah?”

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after hearing about the report submitted to Nadda claimed that the report might ‘influence’ the probe.

“The BJP through their political vendetta is trying to arrest people in our state. The CBI probe is not yet over and they have given a report mentioning some names. Such reports can influence the probe. BJP should not do such a thing,” said Mamata at Darjeeling on Wednesday

According to BJP sources, the fact-finding committee had demanded the arrest of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal.

“Under Trinamool Congress leadership, mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership. The law-abiding citizens of West Bengal have lost faith in the Government and the mode of governance by the TMC as officers themselves have become cogs in the TMC hierarchy,” read the part of the letter.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:46 PM IST