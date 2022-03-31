Birbhum killings: Two more arrested for murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, total six

Kolkata: CBI on Thursday arrested two more people in connection to TMC block president Bhadu Sheikh’s murder in Rampurhat. With fresh new arrests, the total number of arrests have now gone to six.

Meanwhile, TMC district president Anubrata Mandal said that he wanted to remove arrested TMC block president Anarul Hussain from the post but had to keep him after TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee requested him to keep Hussain till the panchayat election due in 2023.

“I had apprehended that Anarul could do some mischief and wanted to remove him from the post. After the Assembly election results due to poor results in certain blocks I thought of removing Anarul but just due to MLA Ashish Banerjee’s request to keep Anarul till Panchayat polls I didn’t take any action,” said Mandal.

Mandal refused to comment on the CBI probe over the Rampurhat incident.

However, Banerjee countering the claims said that the decision of keeping Anarul was taken in the party’s meeting.

“I have given an undertaking to keep Anarul in a blank page and not in my official letterhead as it was decided in the party's meeting. All other leaders present in the meeting also accepted my request of keeping every post intact till the Panchayat election,” said Banerjee.

Meanwhile, a section of CBI officials broke the house of an accused Lalan Seikh in the Rampurhat incident.

After searching the house for hours, the CBI seized the house but rescued Lalan’s pet dog and handed the dog to a neighbour.

“Lalan’s house is just next to Bhadu Sheikh and also has CCTV cameras. But before leaving the house Lalan has erased all the footage from the hard disk of the camera for nothing was ascertained who and how set the houses on fire on March 21,” said CBI sources.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:26 PM IST