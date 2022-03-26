Birbhum killings: CBI starts probe, villagers still in fear; here's all you need to know

Birbhum: A pall of fear has shrouded the Bogtui village in Rampurhat district in Birbhum after eight people were burnt alive earlier this week.

Most of the people, including those whose nearest ones were charred to death, have already deserted their homes.

The air is still heavy with the smell of burnt flesh and simmering smokes emanating from the embers of the burnt hutments. Most of the shops in the neighbourhood are still closed. During the daytime, a few brave hearts would huddle together and discuss the consequence of such a factional feud within the ruling party in a muffled voice. Any outsider is watched as a suspect. An eerie silence would welcome one who is not from the same village. Often shrill cries of women who have lost their family members would rent the air. At night the entire village appears as a spooky one with a spine chilling sensation.

CBI probe ordered

A day after Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI probe over the incident and expressed their ‘discontent’ over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government, the CBI officials under the leadership of Akhilesh Singh on Saturday reached the spot and also took the case diary from Rampurhat police station. The CBI officials also requested the High Court to give the arrested people in this incident in their custody.

The CBI officials also inspected the burnt houses to ascertain whether the incident happened accidentally or was a planned act.

The CBI along with a forensic team installed a 3D scanner to get the actual picture of the evidence that happened. The agency has named 21 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting.

Arrest and suspension

TMC block president and heavyweight leader Anarul Hossain was arrested after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the police to arrest him as he was allegedly instrumental in not sending the police on spot despite requests from the local people.

The SDPO, IC of Rampurhat police station got suspended after the Chief Minister alleged that they didn’t perform his duty.

What triggered the incident?

TMC Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed by crude bomb on March 21 evening due to a factional feud with the ruling Trinamool Congress. Coming from a humble background, Bhadu Sheikh used to be a driver for the local police station in Rampurhat. Later when he joined politics and became extremely popular. He even became the block president of Bogtui.

According to a few relatives of Bhadu, they were afraid of his ‘illegal practices’ that made him rich overnight.

Hours after Bhadu was killed, his supporters of Bhadu set Sonu Seikh, another TMC leader’s house on fire and the area being small several other houses caught the fire.

Eyewitnesses

Amidst tears and fear on their face, neighbours of deceased TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh claimed that they are really afraid to stay in that village and also that Sheikh was an immensely popular and helpful leader.

Akhtara Bibi, neighbour of Bhadu Seikh who stayed in a thatched house says that she and her family had returned to their place at 10 pm when the incident happened.

“On returning we saw several houses were set on fire and we took shelter at a neighbour's place. We are really petrified to stay here and want to leave,” said Akhtara.

Jamira Bibi another neighbour claimed that Bhadu was a helpful person and had helped them in building her house. She also added that Bhadu was a very popular person and after they got to know about his death they went to the spot where he was murdered by a crude bomb.

Shakila bibi, a housemaid claimed that she and her family are starving to death as the villagers are not staying in the village.

Politics

No sooner did the incident happen than the opposition cried foul against the ruling party for infighting and also for allegedly being involved in several scams.

BJP, Congress, CPI (M) all in the same tone initially demanded CBI probe and claimed that by arresting Hossain and forming SIT, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to ‘protect’ the actual ‘culprits’.

Current situation

Even though there is police picketing and at least 54 police are deployed in two shifts, the villagers are still not confident in returning to their homes. In the morning some are returning and leaving soon after sunset and remaining didn’t enter the village post the dastardly incident.

