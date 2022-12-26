Birbhum: Forensic team visits Lalan Sheikh’s house, collects samples

File Photos

Birbhum: A four member forensic team visited the Bogtui carnage incident’s main accused Lalan Sheikh’s house. The incident took place on March 21 and claimed 10 lives.

Sheikh, died in CBI custody, following which his wife Reshma Bibi lodged an FIR against seven CBI officers and alleged that CBI had killed her husband.

The CBI, which also sealed the house of Sheikh, had lifted the seal on December 13 due to court’s order but the house was re-sealed by Rampurhat police after Reshma Bibi complained that at least Rs 50000 cash and gold ornaments were stolen from her house.

The four member forensic officials on Sunday visited the house and collected the samples and also visited the surroundings of the house.

Talking to the media, Reshma Bibi said that she still believes that CBI officers have killed her husband.

After the FIR was lodged the CBI officials have moved the Calcutta High Court which gave ‘protection’ to them and instructed the West Bengal CID that it can probe the incident of Sheikh’s death but cannot take any stringent action against CBI officers.