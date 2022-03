40 crude bombs were recovered in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district on Saturday. The crude bombs were concealed in four buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house, said Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi. An investigation has been initiated, he added.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:21 PM IST