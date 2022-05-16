Biological E. cuts price of Corbevax vaccine to Rs 250 per dose

Biological E. Limited (BE), a Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical company on Monday announced that it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine CORBEVAX, from Rs.840 to Rs.250 a dose. For the end user, the price would be Rs.400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.

CORBEVAX is also offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration.

In collaboration with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Biological E has developed the vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company conducted Phase II and III multicentre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.

"BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus," the company said.

In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 commenced in the country, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for government vaccination programme.

In April this year India's drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:58 PM IST