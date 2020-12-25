Bimala Prasad, mother of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, passes away; Prez Kovind, PM Modi send condolences

Patna: Bimala Prasad, the last surviving woman founder of the 'Janasangh' in Bihar and leader of the JP movement, passed away in Patna after a prolonged illness. She was also the mother of Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The President of India, Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other politicos condoled her death and conveyed their condolences to the Union Minister over the same.

Bimala Prasad was the widow of one of the founders of 'Janasangh' in Bihar and former industries minister, Thakur Prasad. Her cremation will take place on Saturday in Patna, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Mr Prasad, who is also the local MP, shared the news on his Twitter handle, recalling the departed soul as "a deeply pious lady and woman of great conviction" who had been, to him, a source of inspiration.

"My mother Bimala Prasad left for her heavenly abode last night. She was ailing for some time. My mother was a deeply pious lady and a woman of great conviction. She had been supporting the party right from the beginning. She actively participated in the JP movement of Bihar as woman volunteer", said the Union Minister in a series of tweets, sharing pictures of himself taken along with his mother while she was alive.