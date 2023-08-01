 Bill To Replace Ordinance For Control Of Services In Delhi Introduced In Lok Sabha
Bill To Replace Ordinance For Control Of Services In Delhi Introduced In Lok Sabha

Amit Shah said the Supreme Court judgement has clarified that parliament can bring any law regarding Delhi and the opposition parties were opposing its introduction for political considerations.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Lok Sabha | File Photo

Delhi: A bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Opposition members including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NK Premachandran and Shashi Tharoor opposed the introduction of the bill. Rejecting the contentions of opposition members, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi.

He said the Supreme Court judgement has clarified that parliament can bring any law regarding Delhi and the opposition parties were opposing its introduction for political considerations.

How Will The Bill Affect Delhi?

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi. The ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court order on the issue.

Delhi Ordinance Bill: SC May Refer Case To 5-Judge Constitution Bench
